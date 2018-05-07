7 perish in Yikurugu accident

Seven people have been confirmed dead while four others are in critical condition in an accident that occurred at Yikurugu, near Zebilla in the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region.
The survivors and the deceased are currently at the Zebilla District Hospital receiving treatments in the accident which occurred in the early hours of Monday May 7, 2018.
Many of the deceased have been identified by their relatives and have since been transferred to Bawku Hospital and Tamale.
One Fulani by name Alima Mumuni Ajaagi, whose left leg got broken in the accident, also lost her 2-year old child in the accident.
One Alima from Potenga Province of Burkina Faso had no relative in Ghana. She is now left to her fate in the hospital even though she is responding to treatment, but worried about her child.
Narrating the incident to Prime News Ghana, an eye witness explained that, an orvan mini passenger bus with registration number, GR 9895-N, was returning from Kumasi to Bawku.
The witness said upon reaching the Yikurugu on the Bolga -Bawku Highway, a faulty trailer that had been packed right side of the road confused the orvan driver.
According to the witness, the driver of orvan mini bus could not control his speed and the steer and as such hit the faulty trailer at the back killing five passengers on the spot and others who sustained several injuries.
The victims were rushed to the Zebilla District Hospital but two were pronounced dead upon arrival, bringing the number of casualties to seven.
Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Frank Fuseini Adongo who is also the Member of Parliament for Zebilla Constituency, visited the victims at the Hospital and described the situation as very bad and pledged his support for the victims.
The accident brought Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Hawa Nechima, District Chief Executive Bawku West, Victoria Ayamba and Chief of Zebilla, Naba Azumbilla Ndago, to the hospital.