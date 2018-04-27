7 things you did not know about Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings was Ghana’s former head of state and the first president of the 4th Republic.
Jerry John Rawlings [Chairman Rawlings] as he is affectionately called has endeared himself to the Ghanaian people with his “Boom” speeches as well as his charismatic style of leadership.
Jerry John Rawlings is the founder of the National Democratic Congress, a party whose ideas lean towards socialism and leftist ideologies.
Below are some quick interesting facts about Jerry John Rawlings you should know
Jerry John Rawlings is the only leader who was both military and democratic
Ex. President Rawlings walked into the corridors of power through a military coup d’état in 1979 and later handed over to a democratic government. In 1981 he took back power from Dr. Hilla Limann’s government citing weak leadership plus economic malfeasance as his motive and after 13 years returned the nation to democratic governance in 1992 where he contested and won two terms as president.
Jerry John Rawlings is the only president of Ghana to have two vice-presidents serve under him.
President JJ Rawlings is a hard man to please so it’s no wonder he goes into the history books as the only president to have had two vice-presidents serving under him. After certain issues with Kow Nkensen Arkaah of blessed memory during his first term of office, he went in for the late President John Evans Atta-Mills as his vice for the 1996 elections.
Jerry John Rawlings was the Chief of Defence Staff from 1982-1983
Most people do not know this but Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings was the Chief of Ghana’s Defense staff from November 1982 to August 1983 making him the only CDS to have assumed the highest position of the Land.
Jerry John Rawlings won the "Speed Bird Trophy" in his graduating year
Flt. Jerry John Rawlings graduated as the best cadet in flying and airmanship in 1969 winning the coveted “Speed Bird Trophy” for his year group. The rumour mill has it that the trained pilot was able to fly a plane below the Adomi bridge as part of his stunts.
President Jerry John Rawlings is also an avid football and boxing fan
Jerry Rawlings is also a fan of football and supports the Accra Hearts of Oak footballing club as well as the Ghana Black Stars. He's also friends with several coaches including the late Sam Arday among others. He also loves boxing and has been seen at several boxing games.
Jerry John Rawlings is a big fan of Micheal Jackson
You would have expected a man of his calibre to be a lover of certain genres of music other than pop but this where Papa J disappoints you.
The former President is a fan of King of Pop, Micheal Jackson and his music. They both met on few occasions and struck a friendship as revealed by Mr Rawlings when the latter passed away in 2009.
“The world has lost one of its greatest sons. Michael, you made an impact and you changed the whole world in so many ways. Go in peace…. you will be missed!” he wrote.
His all-time favourite songs include “They Don't Care About Us” and “Heal the World”
Jerry John Rawlings was a chorister
A young Jerry John Rawlings was part of the Achimota School choir which performed for President Nkrumah at the Flag Staff House on national ceremonies. He is no more a chorister but he manages to sing a few melodious tunes when he gets the chance.