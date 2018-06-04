75 Prince of Peace Institute students denied entry to BECE exams

About seventy-five pupils of the Prince of Peace Institute, a private basic school in Tamale of the Northern Region were Monday June 4, 2018, denied entry to take part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
This was because, they could not find their index numbers and checks showed that, their proprietor did not register them for the exams.
Graphic Online’s reporter in Tamale, Suweiba Yakubu reports that the said proprietor has been picked up by the police.
Out of a total of 79 students, only four could find their Index numbers.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana