8 students of Koforidua Technical Institute injured after fire outbreak at dormitory

At least eight (8) students have sustained minor injuries following a fire outbreak at Koforidua Technical Institute (KOTECH) in the Eastern region.
The fire started at about 11:30 pm Monday, November 14, 2022, from the roofing level of one of the rooms in the first floor of the dormitory.
The fire spread quickly to three other rooms burning everything to ashes.
75 students who were affected lost all their belongings. Eight of them who suffered minor injuries were treated and discharged, with one person still on admission at the St. Josephs’s Hospital in Koforidua.
It is, however, unclear what caused the fire, but preliminary investigations according to the Ghana National Fire Service point to an electrical problem.
The Principal of the school Bernard Forson has called on the general public to assist the school with some relief items.
The Municipal Fire Commander DO1 Emmanuel Acquaye who is currently at the scene with his men as part of investigations said the service is set to hold a series of student engagements to educate students on fire management.
Meanwhile, the New Juaben North Member of Parliament, Nana Adjei Boateng, visited the school and donated Ghc20,000 for some pressing needs of the students.