9 pupils who drowned at Faanaa-Bortianor buried

9 pupils who drowned at Faanaa, a community in the Bortianor area of Greater Accra have been laid to rest.
The family of the 9 school children held a burial service for them on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Hundreds of people including families of the victims gathered to bid farewell to the deceased.
Many government officials including the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga South, Joseph Nyarni and Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Silvester Tetteh, were there to commiserate with the families.
The 9 children drowned on Wednesday, May 10, after a boat they were in capsized.
8 of the bodies were retrieved on Wednesday while the body of the 9th child was retrieved on Thursday, May 11, after a thorough search.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has commiserated with the families of the victims.
“The Ghana Education Service has received with shock another devastating news concerning twelve pupils who got drowned on their way home and nine unfortunately met their untimely death”. a press release signed by Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations, said.
“With a heavy heart, Management expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assures them that our hearts and prayers are with them in these trying moments”.