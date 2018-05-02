A committee will soon draft a charter for Ghana Beyond Aid – Nana Addo hints

President Nana Addo has disclosed that a 10-member committee will soon be inaugurated to draft a charter for the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.
“The charter would then be subject to scrutiny and debate by parliament and adopted as a follow-up to the coordinated programme of economic and social development policy.
“The nation will then know in detail how we intend to move Ghana to a situation beyond aid,” Nana Addo noted.
Speaking at this year's workers Day in Kumasi, Nana Addo indicated that “we can work together to develop home-grown solutions to our problems. This will present us with the most effective path to realizing the vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid”.
The committee, according to the President would be chaired by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo and would comprise of three members each from ministries of finance and employment and labour relations, Organized Labour and the Private Enterprise Federation.
Ghana Beyond Aid simply means being able to maximize all available resources to address the needs of the country to a point where Ghana is able to cater for its people without a cup in hand for aid.
