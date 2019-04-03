A/R:Seven arrested in connection with violent attacks over DCE's removal

Seven men have been arrested by the police at Effiduase in the Ashanti Region in connection with violent attacks during an executive meeting to impeach the DCE of the area.
The aggrieved National Patriotic Party supporters disrupted the executive meeting on April 2 2019 abruptly. The party supporters besieged the party office to drive out party officials who were present at the meeting.
They accused the party executives of conniving with some assembly members to impeach the District Chief Executive, Mary Boatemaa Marfo. The aggrieved youth engaged the executives in verbal attacks which turned violent.
The purpose of the meeting was to pass a vote of no confidence over a complaint lodged by some 16 elected members of the assembly who signed a petition to impeach the DCE over engaging in acts that they believed would not benefit the district.
Amongst the complaints lodged against the DCE was the creation of ghost names for school feeding, misappropriation of funds for persons with disability, inflation of contracts in the district, evacuation of refuse dump among others.
The constituency secretary, Kwame Ampatwum narrating the incidence on Starr News said ''We went to the assembly to pass a vote of no confidence on the DCE as it was written in the letter given to us.So we went there in the morning and then all that we heard from the presiding member was that somebody had placed an injunction on the matter so we came back to the office.In the morning we saw guys who were sent by the DCE to insult some of the assembly members''.
''After we came to the party office we saw 12 men on motorcycles, when they came to decided to lock the party office and I told them I wouldn't allow them to lock the office. Instantly the men decided to attack the party executives and vandalize party office.The executives locked the party office and lodged a complaint at a police station.Amongst the 12 men,7 were arrested.The boys were recruited by the DCE''.
He added that his head was hit on a burglar-proof at the party office and one other member suffered chest pain.
The DCE, Mary Boatemaa Marfo in an interview said she knew nothing about the claims made against her
''I just arrived from Canada on Sunday evening.I do not know what they are talking about.I never sent any guys there and I will never do that because of the interest of my party''.