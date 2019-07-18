A/R : 7 persons trapped in galamsey pit at Akrokerri

Seven persons have been reportedly trapped in a galamsey pit at Akrokerri in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti region on Thursday, July 18.
The pit caved in when the miners were allegedly digging for gold despite the ban on the activity.
Speaking to Citi FM, the Obuasi Divisional Police Commander DSP Martin Asensu confirmed the pit caved in but they are yet to ascertain whether or not people have been trapped in the pit.
"This morning around 5 am local police at Akrokerri had the information that there are some illegal miners who are trapped in a pit and we came to the scene which supposed to be a public toilet within Akrokerri township when we came we saw that the place has caved in, as we speak we can not confirm the number of people in there, we have used an excavator since morning but we have not seen any dead body or any person coming out, so it is still an allegation that we heard and we are investigating the matter as at now no one in the town has reported a missing person.."
