A/R : Chief bemoans lack of social amenities, calls for support at Atwima Asaman

The Chief of Atwima Asaman in the Atwima Mmponua District in the Ashanti Region, Nana Amponsah has bemoaned the lack of social amenities in the community.
According to the chief, the community lacks social amenities, and the ones they have are also deteriorating, making life uncomfortable for residents.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, the Odikro of Atwima Asaman, Nana Amponsah said:
''Our school buildings are collapsing. There is no accommodation for teachers who impart knowledge to pupils . Our roads are also bad, and our bridge has collapsed. We struggle with life over here''.
The Chief also said that due to the absence of a hospital in the community to access healthcare, invalids and pregnant women suffer the most when a situation arises.
''It is always a nightmare for sick people and also pregnant women since we also we have an uncompleted building for a hospital, with that, we have to send them to another town, known as Nkwie to have access to health care . We do not have a latrine too. We are suffering'', the Odikro averred.
The Odikro of the community, Nana Amponsah also indicated that he has also complained about the situation to the District Chief Executive, DCE on countless occasions, but it has yielded no results.
Nana Amponsah further stated that the lack of amenities has hindered development in the community.
The chief is, therefore, appealing to government and private entities to come to their aid by providing social amenities in the community.