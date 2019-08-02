A/R : Man kills 2-month-old baby, mother in critical condition at Kenyasi

A 2-month-old baby has been killed at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region, the mother of the baby Selina Seidu is in a critical condition.
Both the baby and the mother according to police sustained cutlass wounds. The alleged killer identified as Frank Naro is currently at large.
Confirming the incidence to Citi FM, the Kenyasi District Police Commander ASP Teddy Damtey-Brown said the police in the area are on a manhunt for Frank Naro.
"One Selina Seidu 25 years has been attacked by one Frank Naro who is a caretaker in the same village, so we came and it was revealed that Selina Siedu had cutlass wounds and the baby girl about 2-month old also had a cutlass wound, the baby girl died instantly.."
