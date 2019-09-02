A/R : Stray bullet kills UDS student at Bomaa (Video)

A first-year student of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has been killed by a musketeer of the chief of Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo region, Otempatadwanso Opoku Agyemang.
According to reports, the twenty-one-year-old student, whose name has been given as Raymond Kesse was escorting the chief, carrying his footrest to a funeral ground last Saturday when he was hit by a stray live bullet in his left leg, alleged to have been fired from a musketeer that was being held by another escort.
But the Assemblyman for the Bomkofi Electoral Area who spoke in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM said the chief provided “only rubber bullets” to his musketeers, expressing shock how a live bullet found its way into any of the guns.
He ruled out speculations that the killing was linked to a chieftaincy dispute.
The deceased was immediately rushed to the St. John of God Catholic Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta, but Mnewsgh has confirmed that he died Sunday night.
The deceased who was said to be the nephew of the chief was to begin his studies at the UDS by the end of this week.
The family is however tight-lipped; town folks say they suspect the family wants to cover-up the issue.
The matter has been reported to the Tano North Municipal Police Command, but no arrest had been made at the time of filing this story.
The student confirmed dead in Sandema SHS riot
A student of the Sandema Senior High Technical School has been confirmed dead after a midnight campus riot.
The student, whose name was only mentioned as Nashiru, reportedly was hit in the chest by one of the stray bullets flying from the barrels of a police team dispatched to restore calm when the unrest broke out around 11:30 pm Tuesday at the boarding school.
Sources say he died from bullet wounds at a district hospital in Sandema where another female student who collapsed during the unrest for reasons yet to be established is under an emergency watch.
An emergency District Security Council (DISEC) meeting has been scheduled for this morning, according to the Builsa North District Chief Executive, David Afoko.
“We are about to have a DISEC meeting. I just returned from the school. I went to see the situation for myself. The students are gathered. From the way things are, we want to make a decision and get back to them,” the DCE told Starr News minutes ago.
Reports indicated that the chaos went bang after some students put up resistance when some members of the school’s cadet corps ordered them to go to bed. The turmoil saw the clashing students hurl stones, chase one another with machetes and wreak havoc on school property by setting vehicles and buildings on fire.
“The tension is still there. This DISEC meeting is going to be a very short one. We want to prevent any further disaster,” said the DCE. “The headmaster will come and explain. The police will also say their part. Then, we will make a decision,” he added.