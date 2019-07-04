A/R : Metro Mass drivers to resume work after 1 day strike

The agitating workers of state-owned Metro Mass Transit limited in the Ashanti region say they have agreed to resume work after meeting with the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah in Kumasi.
The workers including bus drivers yesterday embarked on a demonstration to demand better working conditions and also accused management of disrespect. The strike left several passengers stranded at the bus terminal.
After a meeting with the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah today July 4 2019, the workers have agreed to resume work after an assurance given to them by the Ashanti Regional Minister to help resolve their challenges
Speaking to Starr FM after the meeting the leader of the drivers said : '' We have met the minister and given our grievances to him. He has given us a lot of assurances, he has spoken to us and we feel that we are at peace now because, of his assurances. He has acknowledged the issues. He told us things that has gone wrong and we have taken it in good faith. We believe most of our grievances cannot be attended to within a day, we have given him time to work on them''.
Background
The Ashanti Regional branch of the state-owned Metro Mass Transit yesterday July 3, 2019, embarked on a sit-down strike over poor working conditions leaving several passengers stranded.
The drivers are protested against the poor handling of company vehicles by management and complained of disrespect meted out to them.
According to the drivers of MMT in Ashanti Region, majority of vehicles that have broken down due to minor faults which could have been repaired with Gh100 or 200 have all been parked.
Most of them are also put at risk because they are given buses which often break down on the road and might have to sleep over within dangerous areas or would have to call for help because and no effort is being made to fix them for the effective operation of the company.
