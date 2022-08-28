Abolishing JCR system is wrong - Sam George tells KNUST Council

MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George says the management of KNUST's decision to abolish all Junior Common Room (JCR) system on campus is wrong.
He argues that in as much as the perpetrators of the recent clash involving Conti and Kantaga halls must not go unpunished, not allowing students election for hall executives 'is retrogressive and counterproductive.'
READ ALSO: KNUST: Alumnus, level 200 student remanded for involvement in Katanga-Conti clash
Sam George, a former student of the university criticised the authorities for their 'lack of man management abilities' in dealing with matters of such nature.
"With the greatest of respect, the KNUST Council has got this wrong. It is a University not a Montessori, he wrote on Facebook.
We agree that the law must deal with anyone found breaking the law but to abolish student involvement in the administration of halls and students affairs is retrogressive and counterproductive.
Such knee jerk reactions expose a clear lack of man management abilities in the ranks of the University authorities.
The Council of KNUST after an emergency meeting on Friday, August 26 abolished all Junior Common Room (JCR) system of hall management by students on the university campus.
This means, all university halls will no longer be electing students as executives from the 2023/2024 academic year to manage hall activities.
The existing governance structure comprising Hall Councils, Hall Masters and Senior Tutors, would continue to operate in the management of the affairs of the Halls.
In addition, Hall Fellows will be appointed and assigned to floors/blocks of the Halls to exercise direct supervision over matters affecting students.
"In the meantime, Hall Week and SRC Week Celebrations have been SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY," a statement dated August 26, 2022, signed and issued by the Registrar, A.K. Boateng said.