Absa gives GH¢500,000 to Noguchi for COVID-19 fight

Absa Bank Ghana has donated GH¢500,000 to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) to support the institute’s role in the fight against COVID-19.
Absa Bank said the gesture was to support Ghana’s main COVID-19 testing centre to increase its testing capacity to keep up with the daily case reporting and management as critical elements in the nation’s fight against the pandemic.
The Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs Abena Osei-Poku, indicated that the support was a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to help win the fight against COVID-19.
“As a bank that has been playing a shaping role in our society for over a hundred years, we remain committed to the fight against the pandemic and will continue to support those at the forefront so together we can all win,” Mrs Osei-Poku said as she presented the items to the institute.
“We believe that efficient and timely testing is a crucial prerequisite for early detection and treatment. This initiative is, therefore, to complement the government’s effort against further spread of the virus and to help consolidate the progress we are making as a country,” she added.
The Director of the NMIMR, Prof. Abraham K. Anang, expressed appreciation on behalf of the institute for the gesture.
“This donation is timely and will go a long way to enhance the work of the institute in the fight against COVID-19 in the country. These are not normal times and thinking about our work in this trying moment is very much appreciated,” Prof. Anang said.
Absa support
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, Absa Bank has committed over GH¢2 million in supporting key health institutions and frontline workers.
In April this year, Absa Bank Ghana donated GH¢1 million to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund towards the procurement of test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to support increased testing and the protection of frontline health workers.
The bank has also donated PPE, ventilators and other medical supplies worth $50,000 to the Ghana Armed Forces and the Kumasi South Hospital.
The bank said it remained focused on serving customers in a safe environment while ensuring the health and well-being of customers, employees and their families, as well as the general public.