Accra : 9 suspected land guards apprehended at Kokrobite

Nine suspected land guards have been arrested in a special operation at Kokrobite near Weija in Accra.
The suspects, who belong to two factions are Cephas Ahiago, Benjamin Botchway Barnes, Moses Quarshie, Joshua Oboosu and Arnold Amuzu. The rest are Stanley Tagoe Sariki, Noah Ashaley, Ibrahim Tetteh and Simon Borketey.
The operation was carried out by personnel from the Police Headquarters, Accra Regional Police Operations Command, Counter Terrorism Unit, Weija and Amasaman Police.
Items retrieved from the suspects are two pump action guns, a pistol, more than 300 ammunition, cutlasses, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a drone, motorcycle and assorted mobile phones.
Speaking on Starr FM, the Commanding Officer in charge of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the suspects are in the custody of the police assisting with investigations.
ACP Ofori said the operation followed a tip-off that the two groups had clashed over land and properties at Kokrobite.
He said a team was deployed to the area where there was sporadic firing of guns and the suspects were arrested.
The suspects will be arraigned before court today while the police have mounted a search to arrest other accomplices.
He cautioned trouble makers to desist from such acts or would be dealt with.
“The fight on land guards by the police is still ongoing, the police would use the new law on vigilantism to deal with such miscreants who want to disturb the peace in the country,” he added.
ACP Ofori entreated the media to support the police in the fight against crimes in the country.
