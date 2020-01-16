Accra Academy to receive relief items by close of today - NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has indicated that it will distribute relief items to the Accra Academy Senior High School following an inferno that occurred on their campus yesternight.
The fire which occurred around 7 pm yesterday consumed two halls in the school displacing more than 100 students. The affected halls include the Alema and Halm-Addo halls.
At the time the fire occurred, students were in their classrooms prepping, with that no casualty was recorded.
However, checks by PrimeNewsGhana today revealed that one of the affected halls has been caved in and personal belongings of the students residing in the two halls have all been consumed by the fire.
The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) also visited the school to access the situation.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, the District Director of NADMO, Samuel Aryee-Okine assured that the organization will distribute relief items to the school by close of the day.
''We had the information this morning and came here to look at how best we can be of help. We will do the total assessment and forward it to the Regional Headoffice. The National Headoffice has also called saying they need the report to work on it .So far as fire service was the one who distinguished the fire, we are also getting in contact with the high commander of the district to also laisse with him to get information about what caused the fire and how long it took them to distinguish it totally.
''We will forward information to the regional and national headquarters on how bad the situation is so that they can come up with any help to give to them . But surely I know by close of today they will get relieve items from the regional and national headquarters of NADMO''.
District Director of NADMO, Samuel Aryee-Okine
However, the cause of the fire is not immediately known.
Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the fire that gutted two dormitories at Accra Academy Senior High School.
According to them, the investigations will help determine the extent of damage and the cause of the fire.