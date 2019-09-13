Accra: Court orders inquiry into death of Nigerian billionaire

The Kaneshie District Court 2 in Accra has ordered a judicial inquiry into the controversial death of Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs of Abonema, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The court on September 6, 2019, granted an ex-parte motion application by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the eldest son of the late High Chief who allegedly died soon upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport aboard a private flight on Friday, 28th December, 2018. He was 91.
In ordering for an inquest, the court said events following Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs death give it reasonable cause to believe that he did not die a natural death, and ordered the police to produce all processes and documents in their custody, including an autopsy report.
Said the court in its orders; “It is hereby ordered that:
1. An inquest should be conducted on the death of the deceased, CHIEF OLU BENSON LULU-BRIGGS, because I ordered for an autopsy to be undertaken on the deceased following an application for post-mortem by the Ghana Police Service (C.I.D. Headquarters).
The report is yet to be submitted since July, 2019. With this additional information to the one that forms the basis of the police application, I have reasonable cause to believe that the deceased did not die a natural death and I therefore deem an inquest necessary and therefore order for one to be done.
2. The Ghana Police Service (C.I.D) is ordered to make available to this court all processes and documents in their custody, including the autopsy report.”
The order for the inquest is the latest twist to the tale of how Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs died allegedly while travelling to Accra with his wife, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs for a vacation.
The widow, and the three eldest sons of the late patriarch are locked in a legal tussle over who is the rightful party to bury him.
The sons say they want all the truth to be known about the circumstances surrounding their father’s death and have accused their step-mother of frustrating the processes.
