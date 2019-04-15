Accra flood: Climate change making it difficult to predict rain patterns-EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, says climate change is making it difficult for the Meteorological Agency and other organisations to effectively predict the rain patterns in the country.
According to EPA, this is having a negative effect on the country as the Agency and other authorities cannot adequately prepare for the volume of rain expected in a year.
National Focal Person on Climate Change Education and Awareness at EPA, Dr Emmanuel Tachie-Obeng in an interview with Citi FM on April 15 in reaction to the perennial floods in Accra which led to the loss of many lives and destruction to properties said Greenhouse gas emission and global warming are some of the factors changing the pattern of rain in the country.
"It's very difficult to determine how things are going to be; in some years there'll be high rainfall and in others, it'll be very low. With rainfall patterns being affected, this will become more difficult to predict."
"The rainfall we are seeing now has become very irregular which is a factor from climate change, we had more rainfall in the 60s than in the 70s and 80s. It's improving now but it's still not as much as we had in the 60s," he added.
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says a total of seven bodies have been retrieved from flood waters at different parts of the capital following Sunday’s heavy rains.
NADMO said four of the seven bodies were recovered from flood waters at Adjei-Kojo, a suburb of Accra.
According to myjoyonline, NADMO sources explain that the four were part of a total of unidentified persons travelling in a military pick-up vehicle that veered off a bridge and plunged into rapid flood waters during Sunday night’s heavy downpour.
The truck was carrying several passengers in its bucket - all of whom were rescued. However, the four deceased persons were travelling in the cabin of the truck.
NADMO sources say the truck was swept away by the rapid waters before rescuers could get to them. The truck submerged totally in the deep flood waters.