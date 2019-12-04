Accra High : FDA identifies 'kenkey and fish' as cause of stomach upset among students

Preliminary investigations by the Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has identified kenkey and fish as the cause of stomach upset among students of the Accra High School.
Some students of Accra High school were rushed to the Adabraka Polyclinic after eating food served by the school on Tuesday.
The students were alleged to be suffering from food poisoning. Reports indicate that the students complained of stomach discomfort after consuming a meal and were rushed to the Polyclinic.
Speaking to Joy FM, Head of Food Safety Management Department of the FDA Joyceline Adeline said her outfit in its preliminary investigations has identified Kenkey and fish prepared for the students by the school as the likely cause of the stomach upset.
''Currently, we have been able to establish that the number of reported cases at the Adabraka Polyclinic is 35.30 of them have been treated and discharged and the 5 are still on admission and responding to treatment so that tells us that the outbreak has subsided.Also those who reported to the hospital basically ate Kenkey with Fish and fresh pepper which was prepared by the school feeding programme at the Accra High School. So we are continuing our investigations at the school to find out more to get to the bottom of it.''
A similar incident occurred at the Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School in the Western Region in March this year. With this, over 60 students of the school were rushed to the hospital after they complained of having stomach ache and diarrhoea.
Reports indicated that students said they took salads from the school task shop and that resulted in the incident.
