Accra International Conference Centre prevents Tiger Eye from using venue for 'Galamsey Economy' public showing

Anas Aremyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI latest investigative piece titled 'Galamsey Economy' scheduled for Monday and Tuesday (14 &15) of November 2022 will not be aired on the said dates.
This comes after Tiger Eye P. I was stopped from screening its latest piece at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
"Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, 12 November 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates., a statement said.
"Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment for the venue despite last minute change in cost by about per cent (30%).".
"We would like to apologise to the public for the inconvenience in change of venue. Our agent is securing another auditorium and we will update the public soon on the new venue."
“Galamsey Economy” exposes alleged bribery, and corruption as well as corruption-related offenses.
