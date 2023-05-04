Accra Mayor lauds introduction of 10, 5km to Accra Homowo Marathon

Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey has lauded the decision to introduce the new mid-distance race of 10 and 5 km to the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.
According to the Mayor, the choice of the new distance race would go a long way to promote the well-being of participants as well as unearth talents.
The AMA boss said this when the organisers of the event, Medivents Consult, called on her at the Accra City Hall to brief her about preparations for a successful event.
She said the Assembly embraced the idea to organise the annual marathon, because of its enormous benefits such as improving the overall health of residents and assured of her commitment to support the Marathon.
Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult expressed appreciation to the Mayor for believing in the event as part of activities to promote the Homowo festival in Accra adding that unlike the previous year's event, which started at Spintex Road, this edition would commence at the Accra Sports Stadium and end at Mantse Agbona, James Town.
He disclosed that this year's race was fixed for Saturday, July 29, with over 1000 athletes expected to participate.