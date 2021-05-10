Accra: Residents to experience dumsor from today 

Residents of Accra will from today May 10 to 17 experience dumsor.
The Managing Director of Electricity Company of Ghana( ECG), Kwame Agyeman-Duah earlier explained that this has become necessary due to the ongoing work on the Pokuase bulk supply point.
"We are coming out with a planned schedule, whereby the areas that are going to be affected will be grouped into four. Group A, B, C and D and we will schedule it in such a way that no single customer will see the outage throughout the eight days. You will probably 12 hours in the day time and the next three days may be in the night, we will rotate so it doesn't affect anyone".
A statement from ECG also said the ongoing work on Pokuase bulk supply point is part of projects to improve supply reliability and system voltages