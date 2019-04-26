Accra: Work starts on Achimota-Korpevi drain

Work has begun on the deep and wide storm drain at Achimota-Korpevi, a suburb in Accra.
The drain in the Achimota municipality, which is in a poor condition has not been reconstructed for years because the assembly lacks funds for that purpose.
Also, a bridge straddling the drain at a point and known popularly as ‘Korpevi Bridge’ is in a dilapidated state and poses risk for residents which is also affecting socio-economic activities as many residents are using alternative but tortuous routes to access market centres and schools.
A ground breaking event to get the drain construction underway took place last Tuesday, April 23 2019. A Ghanaian construction firm Globedam Construction Company is the contractor working on the project which is valued at GH¢495,748 and financed from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Okaikoi North, Mr Boye Laryea, said when the drain is completed, it would be covered to prevent people from throwing refuse into it as well as protect residents from also falling into it. Currently, because the drain is not protected, it is choked with garbage which leads to many parts of the municipality getting flooded whenever it rains.
The rebuilding project is estimated to be completed in six months and projected to curb perennial flooding in the community and also lead to ease in vehicular movement on the main Achimota-Korpevi road.
Mr Laryea gave an assurance to the residents that government would do everything possible to prevent flooding and insanitary conditions in the area.
In an interview with graphic,the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, who cut the sod for commencement of work, said it was the government’s vision to ensure that flooding ceased in all parts of the Greater Accra Region and that the project will benefit the community when its completed.
He said, “It is my wish that when this project is completed, it would serve the community well''.