Adaklu isolation centre in Volta Region 30% complete - Dr. Aboagye

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye Director-General of the Ghana Health Service has revealed that an isolation centre being built in Adaklu in the Volta Region is 30% complete.
Ghana has some isolation centres and has converted some facilities to be used for such purposes.
Government is speeding up all efforts to get as many isolation centres as possible as Ghana's COVID-19 cases keep rising sharply.
Dr Aboagye addressing a press conference said the Adaklu isolation centre will be ready soon and be put in use.
READ ALSO: New restrictions must be imposed to halt sharp rise of COVID-19 cases - Dr Beyuo
"When it comes to the facility in Ho, currently total project completed is 30% and building works are still ongoing and will be completed soon".
In general, isolation centres are places where someone or something is set apart or separated from other persons or things. In medical contexts, isolation specifically means “the complete separation from others of a person suffering from contagious or infectious disease.”
In a separate development Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) Dr Titus Beyuo says government needs to impose new restrictions to halt the fast spread of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.
Dr Beyuo speaking on Joy Super Morning show on July 2, 2020, said Ghana can't go through another lockdown but new restrictions must be put in place to curb the fast spread.
Ghana COVID-19 cases have now moved to 18,630.
This was confirmed by Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye Director-General of the Ghana Health Service.
Meanwhile, a total of 14,046 persons have recovered from the disease. The death toll, however, stands at 117.
Ghana currently has 4,467 active cases with 22 persons in severe conditions.
Per the total number of cases recorded, 10,296 cases are from Greater Accra.