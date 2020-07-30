Adherence to safety protocols reducing number of active Covid-19 cases -GHS

The Ghana Health Service has attributed the decline in active Covid-19 cases to what they described as some improvement in adherence to safety protocols.
Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye said continues adherence will help bring down the number of infection in the country.
"We continue to update for you to see where the trajectory is, you can see the cumulative continue coming down and even the rise in the cumulative figure is beginning to... The recoveries continue to increase and so the active cases also continue to come down. If you look at the proportion of the active cases to the overall you can see that the figure is about 10% of all the cases."
"This shows that whatever we are doing particularly the adherence to the protocols which we are seeing some improvement must continue and if it does we should be able to bring the numbers down."
Seven more persons have died from COVID-19 in Ghana as 736 more cases of the virus have been recorded.
These deaths pushed Ghana’s death toll to 175 whilst the cumulative case count rose to 35,142.
Active cases of the virus stand at 3,681 and 31,286 persons have recovered or been discharged, according to the latest Ghana Health Service update.
Twenty-three of the remaining cases are in a severe condition with six being critical and four on ventilators.
The North East and Upper East regions remain without any COVID-19 cases.
Five of the recent deaths were recorded in the Ashanti Region with the Greater Accra Region accounting for the other two.
The youngest of these deaths was a 32-year-old man who had no known underlying condition.
Three other persons had no underlying conditions whilst the three others had diabetes, heart conditions and hypertension.