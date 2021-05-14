Affail Monney apologies for 'misimpression created’ by comment on Caleb Kudah

President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney, has apologised for the wrong impression created by his comment on the alleged detention and torture of Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah by National Security operatives.
Mr Monney received widespread condemnation for saying that the journalist breached an ethical code of the Association when he surreptitiously filmed vehicles abandoned at the premises of the National Security Ministry and later forwarded it to his colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo.
The GJA code he quoted, Article 13, gives a caveat for secret filming and photography by GJA members and many thought he goofed for not defending the heavily tortured journalist. The journalist said he was incessantly kicked, slapped and punched by the operatives before and during interrogation.
The National Security operatives, notorious for such human rights abuses of civilians, said the journalist failed to get permission before filming the abandoned vehicles, especially when there is a 'no photography' notice visibly inscribed at its precincts.
“I render my sincerest apology for any misimpression created that I was insensitive to the plight of the journalists but excited about the excesses by the National Security operatives. Indeed, those excesses pass for wickedness at its most naked nastiness. And I totally denounce them,” Mr Monney said in his personal capacity during a press conference on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Insisting that his earlier comments on Joy FM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, were misrepresented, Mr Monney said, contrary to reports, he condemned the security operatives for molesting Caleb and attempting to arrest Zoe by storming Citi FM fully armed.
“My condemnation of the office invasion and physical brutalisation was muted while my comment on Caleb’s ethical style was tilted and overly highlighted, obviously to achieve certain sensational ends,” he defended his comments further.
He added: “As a student of leadership, I have learned that a leader is not afraid to change course when confronted with fresh information which challenges his earlier assumptions. As I indicated, the information I had before the interview was scanty. What is available now is sufficient, as legal luminaries, distinguished ethicists and social critics slice and dice the issue from all angles. It is healthy for a free society such as ours for viewpoint diversity to be manifestly venerated, not maliciously castigated. I also take note of the righteous indignation and emotional overdrive over the issue.”
Caleb Kudah has said he was detained and tortured for filming abandoned vehicles parked at the premises of the National Security Ministry without permission.
The Ministry has pledged to investigate allegations that its operatives manhandled the journalist before and during interrogation.
Read the full text of the speech read by Mr Monney at the press conference on Friday, May 14, 2021.
STATEMENT BY AFFAIL MONNEY AT A PRESS CONFERENCE ON MOLESTATION OF CITI FM REPORTERS AT GHANA INTERNATIONAL PRESS CENTRE ON 14TH MAY 2021
Good morning colleague journalists, distinguished ladies and gentlemen.
Please accept my deepest gratitude for responding to the invitation to attend this morning’s press conference which will last not more than five minutes.
I am holding it in my personal capacity as a Senior Journalist and a resident of No 4 Puma Street, Adentan, Accra. This press conference is principally to set the records straight and share a few comments on the raging storm over the molestation of two Citi FM reporters, Caleb Kuda and Zoe Abu Baidoo Addo.
On Wednesday, 12th May, 2021, around 5:40 pm I granted an interview at Kumasi Airport to Joy FM. Admittedly, the information I had was sketchy. So, I reluctantly went ahead to speak to the issue. I began by instinctively and profoundly expressing my tenderest solicitude to and fullest solidarity with the two journalists. Indeed, I faulted Caleb whom I thought was “openly” filming a video at the Ministry of National Security before his arrest. I, however, added pointedly that the alleged ethical breach did not, and, does not justify the inordinate use of force and intimidatory tactics against the poor journalists. I roundly condemned the “massive” invasion of Citi FM premises by security operatives to scale up the degree of intimidation against the entire staff and management. I again said that the response by these security operatives was totally out of proportion to the so-called offense by Caleb. It clearly violated the law of proportionality.
Unsurprisingly, my condemnation of the office invasion and physical brutalization was muted while my comment on Caleb’s ethical style was tilted and overly highlighted, obviously to achieve certain sensational ends.
As a student of leadership, I have learned that a leader is not afraid to change course when confronted with fresh information which challenges his earlier assumptions. As I indicated, the information I had before the interview was scanty. What is available now is sufficient, as legal luminaries, distinguished ethicists and social critics slice and dice the issue from all angles. It is healthy for a free society such as ours for viewpoint diversity to be manifestly venerated, not maliciously castigated. I also take note of the righteous indignation and emotional overdrive over the issue. I, therefore, render my sincerest apology for any misimpression created that I was insensitive to the plight of the journalists but excited about the excesses by the National Security operatives. Indeed, those excesses pass for wickedness at its most naked nastiness. And I totally denounce them.
Under my presidency, attacks or threats against journalists, irrespective of the perpetrators or victims, have received outright condemnation. So, there is no way the latest ones against the Citi FM journalists will be swept under the carpet. Not at all. Indeed, the ordeal as narrated by the journalists is heart rending, soul wrenching, mind boggling, and earth- shattering. The intrinsic value and inherent dignity of the two as human beings were blatantly violated. Their freedom as journalists, too, was scandalously abused. The misbehaviour of the national security operatives can exert a significant chilling effect on the media landscape as a whole. This must stop. In view of this, I urge the Committee of Enquiry set up by the Ministry of National Security to quickly move into action to impartiality unravel all the circumstances surrounding the issue. The findings and recommendations should also be implemented with urgent promptitude to give meaning to our motto as a land of freedom and justice.
The Lord is our refuge and strength.
I thank you for your kind attention.