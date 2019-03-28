Aggrieved Menzgold customers to demonstrate on April 2

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited (CACM) on April 2, 2019, begin series of demonstrations to demand their locked up cash from the embattled gold dealership firm.
A statement issued by CACM on March 27 say its membership of close to 6,000 people will embark on continuous picketing at the Premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Attorney Generals' Department and the Jubilee House to press home their demands.
"The action has become necessary due to state actors lackadaisical attitude to the plight of the suffering customers," the CACM statement said.
The CACM claim that 15 of their members have died due to the shock they have encountered for months with their locked up cash.
The PRO of the CACM, Baffour Amankwaa in an interview with Graphic Online said they were troubled by the failure of the AG to liquidate the assets of the Menzgold.
He claimed that officials of the EOCO informed its leadership that it had concluded investigations and forwarded its finding to the AG.
"We engaged with EOCO recently and they told us that they had concluded investigations into the matter and forwarded their findings to the AG to begin liquidating the company. I don't know why the AG is delaying," Mr Amankwaa said in an interview.
"Fifteen of us are already dead because of the shock that came with the collapse of Menzgold. A company that sponsors the Ghana Premier League, who can think that it will collapse?".
Read also: We will protest until we retrieve our monies-Menzgold Customers
A Menzgold in London? Londoners lose £236m to 'mis-selling' scheme