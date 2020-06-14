Agyeman Manu not in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19 - Report

The Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu is in a stable condition after testing positive for COVID-19.
Reports say the 64-year old is currently being treated at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.
The reports further stated that he is not critically ill and is likely to recover early from the virus and be discharged.
That will be after he goes through the treatment and then tests two negatives before he is declared COVID-19 free.
Checks at the Health Ministry has corroborated the story as information there suggests Mr. Agyeman Manu has taken “a few days off from work” and has not reported to work all week.
The UGMC currently has 4 patients on admission at the ICU with several others in the main wards of the hospital’s COVID-19 wing.
The Health Minister who announced Ghana’s first COVID-19 case in a night broadcast in March this year would be the first high profile government official to have confirmed positive for the novel Coronavirus.
He is known for urging the public to be cautious of the virus during his regular appearances at the bi-weekly press briefings on COVID-19 by the Information Ministry which has been conspicuously put on hold for a while.
This comes as a surprise to many as the Health Minister has often urged the public to observe all safety protocols.
Meanwhile, Ghana's COVID-19 cases have risen to 11, 118 as at June 13, 2020.
The number of people who have recovered is now 3,979 with the death toll staying at 48 as the Ghana Health Service’s update continues to show a steady increase in the number of active cases.