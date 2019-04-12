Ahmed's murder: One more suspect arrested

One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of former undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.
The suspect, a 29-year old man is in the grips of the police and this brings the number of suspects arrested to two.
Ahmed Saule was shot by some unknown assailants some weeks ago at Madina in Accra.
Acting Greater Accra Region Police Commander, DCOP Kwaku Boadu Peprah told Accra-based Citi FM that 29-year-old Abdul Rasheed had tried to bribe the police.
“This morning, we had information that the suspect called a Policeman that he has got information that the Accra Regional Police Command is looking for him in connection with Suale’s death and that he wants the policeman to assist him so the Accra Regional Police will stop pursuing him.
“He asked the Police to meet him at West Hills Mall so he will give some amount of money to give to the police officers who are looking for him. So we asked our men to arrange the policeman he will call. He went and laid ambush at West Hills Mall and when he came we got him arrested. We brought him to Accra Regional Police headquarters and now we have transferred him to Police CID headquarters because that is where they are investigating that murder case,” DCOP Peprah narrated.
Some reports had suggested that the suspect in custody was spotted at the crime scene before the act was committed and went into hiding only to resurface a few days ago.
Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC who is the Brong Ahafo Regional Vice Chairman of the NPP recently alleged on Net 2 TV that the first suspect is the one who pulled the trigger on Ahmed Suale.
He also alleged that another suspect who was arrested by the police and sent to the Kotobabi Police station was released after allegedly bribing the police.
But the CID boss said the claims were untrue.