Airbus scandal: Martin Amidu replies Mahama

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has replied former President John Mahama over the Airbus scandal.
Martin Amidu in a statement challenged former President John Mahama to voluntarily submit himself to be interrogated on the Airbus bribery scandal.
“Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama’s passport application,” Amidu said in a statement issued on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Amidu had earlier insisted that he deferred the decision to interrogate the former President because Mahama is contesting for the presidency in the upcoming general election.
READ ALSO : "What kind of stupidity is this?"- Mahama questions Amidu's inclusion of Airbus in Agyapa assessment
Mahama was however unhappy because the Special Prosecutor made the announcement in his corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Gold Royalties Agreement.
Mahama went on further to lambast Amidu and tagged him as a “coward“.
But Amidu has defended his outfit’s decision to defer the probe saying it is in the interest of national security.
“The long public service of the Special Prosecutor spanning various aspects of security and intelligence from the period February 1982 to 7″ January 2001, and July 2009 to January 2012 makes him more experienced in determining when it is not conducive to the national security interest to foolhardily take certain law and order actions. The Special Prosecutor owes that exercise of discretion to his vast experience over the years, his responsibility to maintain national stability, and his conscience as a patriotic anti-corruption crusading Ghanaian. There is no question of stupidity or cowardice about it. Any person aspiring to be President of Ghana for a second term who does not know that a cardinal principle in security and intelligence is that “caution is the better part of valour” was not and is not worth the vote,” Amidu said in a statement issued on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Amidu in the statement insisted that he has evidence to show that Mahama was part of persons who guaranteed documents belonging to Samuel Adam Mahama, one of the people believed to be at the centre of the Airbus bribery scandal.