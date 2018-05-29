Failed NIA registration: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia cards are obsolete – NIA

The ‘Ghana Cards’ that were issued to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on September 2017 are obsolete, according to the National Identifications Authority (NIA).
The NIA says under the new software and the system, the ones that were issued to the first and second gentlemen of the country needs to be upgraded to conform to the new system and software.
President Akufo-Addo on September 2017 became the first recipient of the new national ID card to signal the start of a massive registration process to capture the biometric data of more than 27million Ghanaians, but failed.
The Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also becomes the second to receive the "Ghana card" which has been seen as an important tool to formalize Ghana’s economy.
The NIA had planned to begin the nationwide registration of Ghanaians on Monday May 28, 2018, but failed ones again.
It therefore apologized to the Presidency and other institutions for its inability to issue the Ghana Card on Monday.
A statement issued and sighed by the Acting Public Affairs Director of the NIA, Francis Palmdeti on Monday May 28, 2018 said, “our technical team is working fervently to resolve the issue for registration to begin. Under the circumstance, registration was suspended today until the problem is completely resolved”.
“The NIA unreservedly apologizes to the personnel of the following institutions which were to begin registration this morning at 7:00 am for the inconvenience they have had to endure: Jubilee House, Judicial Service, Ministry of Defence, National Security, BNI, MOFARI (Research Dept), Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service and Ghana National Fire Service”, the statement added.
Speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, the acting Public Affairs Director of the NIA, Francis Palmdeti, said with the new system, the cards that were issued last year are obsolete.
“We shall update the President and the vice President’s cards and give them the ECOWAS cards”, Mr. Palmdeti told Prime News Ghana.
