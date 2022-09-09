Akufo-Addo directs all flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

President Akufo-Addo has directed that all flags in the nation be flown at half-mast for seven days from today, Friday, September 9, in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in British history.
The directive was issued in a condolence message to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great on the passing of the Queen on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces
"On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties.
As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she superintended over the dramatic transformation of the Union, and steered it to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs.
We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world.
She was a cherished and revered monarch of the British people, the longest-serving in their history, who will be sorely missed. We are saddened by her departure.
In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September.
May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again."
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.
With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.
On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II 1/7 pic.twitter.com/Y7fFKxwCR4— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 8, 2022