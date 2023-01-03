Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000 towards National Cathedral project

President Akufo-Addo has announced a cash donation of GH¢100,000 towards the National Cathedral project.
The National Cathedral project will be completed, according to the president.
Despite the numerous critiques and backlash, he asserts that this particular promise he made to God will be carried out with help from the Christian community.
President Akufo-Addo made the announcement while on a visit to the construction site where work has been put on hold because of a lack of funding.
“As I have said before, the National Cathedral will not just be another monument adorning the skyline of Accra, it will be a rallying point for the entire Christian community to come together and worship…I am therefore committed to working with the Board of Trustees to ensure the completion of this project to the glory of God.”
In the 2023 budget, GH¢80 million was allocated to fund the project despite the current economic crisis.
However, Parliament voted against the approval of budget estimates of GH¢80 million for the construction of the National Cathedral for 2023.
Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Secretariat has made a passionate appeal to churches and the Christian community to help complete the National Cathedral project.
The Secretariat said with a contribution of GH₵100 monthly from one million Christians, the project could be completed before the year 2024.
Speaking after President Akufo-Addo paid a working visit to the construction site, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku Mensah, said the church must encourage its members to contribute.