Akufo-Addo engages the media today

President Akufo-Addo will today Friday, December 13, 2019, meet members of the press at the Jubilee House.
The section is to afford invited journalists the opportunity to ask the President some critical questions as well as topical issues in the country as far as his three-year-old administration is concerned.
This event is scheduled for 11 am to 1 pm. President Akufo-Addo had earlier made a strong case for such meetings arguing that it was a crucial approach to engage Ghanaians and take criticisms to shape the government’s flagship programmes and policies.
This will be the fourth meeting President Akufo-Addo will be opening himself up for questioning having done same in July 2017 and January 2018.
The last encounter was held in December 2018. In that encounter, 70 journalists were invited but only 15 journalists had the chance to ask questions because of the 30 minutes delay of the start of the program.
The Media Foundation of West Africa (MFWA) criticised the President’s meeting with journalists in December last year and described its as the worst presidential media encounter ever.
Its President, Sulemana Braimah also observed that President Akufo-Addo “clearly wasted too much time” on some of the questions that demanded straightforward answers.
One major point of concern for him was that the President appeared to hog all the time from the media members present for a speech which Mr. Braimah described as “a rehearsal for his State of the Nation Adress.”