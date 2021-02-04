Akufo-Addo re-elected ECOWAS Chair

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been re-elected Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
The Authority at its extraordinary session held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, gave President Akufo-Addo the nod to serve another one-year term as Chair of the Sub Regional body.
The Authority made this known in a press statement.
“To this end, the Authority calls on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Republic of Ghana with the support of the Ministerial Ad hoc Committee on institutional reforms to lead a reflection on the issues and a report on this point be submitted to the ordinary session of the Authority to be held in June 2021. To that effect, a consensus emerged from the heads of state and governments that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the reforms.”
“The heads of state and governments expressed sincere appreciation to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of ECOWAS Authority of heads of state and governments for his leadership in steering the affairs of the community.”