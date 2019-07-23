Akufo-Addo rejects petition to remove Speaker from office

The Presidency has rejected a petition by a group calling for the removal of the Speaker of Parliament over an alleged case of misconduct.
The group known as the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), in a petition dated 9th July 2019 called on the President to as a matter of urgency to remove the Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye “for stated misbehaviour contrary to the public procurement laws of Ghana, abuse of power and corruption.”
But a statement from the Presidency declined the request from the petitioners, referring to the petition as unconstitutional.
The statement signed by the Secretary to the President Nana Asante Bediatuo explained that the President has no power under the constitution and the laws of Ghana to remove the Speaker of Parliament.
The statement further explained that the constitution safeguards the strict separation of powers to prevent interferences among the three arms of Governments.
“We acknowledged receipt of your letter dated 9th July 2019, requesting the President of the republic to remove the Speaker of Parliament from office. In as much as we respect the exercise of your rights as a citizen of Ghana, we are constrained to inform you that the President has no power under the Constitution and laws of Ghana to remove the Speaker of Parliament from office.”
“The Constitution safeguards the strict separation of powers in such circumstances to prevent one arm of the state from interfering in the affairs of another, except as provided by the constitution. Accordingly, your petition is hereby refused.”
About ASEPA’s petition
The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) earlier this month petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye over the $200-million 450-seater Parliamentary complex gaffe.
According to ASEPA, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Oquaye unilaterally forced Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to make funds available for the project and selected an architect to proceed with the project even though parliament had not concluded discussions on the matter.
ASEPA said it deems the action of Professor Oquaye as an “abuse of power” and equated it to corruption.
In the petition, ASEPA also said it found it absurd that Prof Oquaye allegedly sent a letter to President Akufo-Addo inviting him for a sod-cutting ceremony to be held in the last week of June 2019 despite inconclusive discussions on the construction of the new parliamentary complex.
