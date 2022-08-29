Akufo-Addo removes Customs boss Colonel Damoah

President Akufo-Addo has instructed Col (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah to hand over Custom Division duties to acting Deputy, Mr. Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah.
Iddrisu Iddisah is to act as the Commissioner of Customs Division pending the President's substantive appointment.
The change is to take effect from Friday, August 26, 2022.
A letter dated August 26, 2022 signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President said “the President of the Republic has directed that effective Friday, 26. August, 2022, you hand over your duties and office to the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service), Mr. Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, who will act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment. The President thanks you for your service to the State and wishes you well in your future endeavours.”
Col. Damoah has recently been in the news after a report by the Special Prosecutor implicated the office of the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.
The OSP recovered GH¢1.074 million from the Company owned by a Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.
The money was recovered as a shortfall of revenue arising from the issuance of the unlawful customs advance, meant to be duties paid to the state following the importation of the frozen foods.
