Akufo-Addo’s pledge to make Accra clean 2020 impossible – Botwe

It is highly impossible for President Akufo-Addo to achieve his promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of 2020, President of the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers’ Association (GPMA) asserts.
Mr. Ebo Botwe indicated on TV3 NewDay Monday that there is lack of pragmatic measures and commitment to rid the national capital of filth.
He noted, for instance, whilst the government was strictly monitoring local plastic manufacturers to add oxo-biodegradable additives to their products, nothing was being done to curb the importation of non-compliant products.
Following the June 3 flood and fire disaster that killed over 100 people in 2015, government decided to ban plastics, that have been filling the drains, as one of the measures of preventing severe flooding situations.
It initially introduced ban on light plastic materials with less than 20 microns on November 1, 2015, but later reformed the decision after protestation. Plastic manufacturers were rather asked to ensure that plastic materials produced in Ghana are made with oxo-biodegradable additives.
The oxo-biodegradable additives allow plastic materials to decompose easily without posing environmental challenges.
Though local manufacturers are complying with the directive, imported plastics which Mr. Botwe said represents about 65% of products on the market are flouting the order.
Asked by host Johnnie Hughes if Accra would be clean by the end of Akufo-Addo four-year tenure assessing the current situation, Mr. Botwe answered in the negative.
“In the middle of 2018? and just about 18 months to that target, and looking around us, personally I have my strongest doubt…it is not possible,” he stated.
He however charged government to consider enforcing all regulations so far as oxo-biodegradable is concerned, especially plastic products coming into the country.
