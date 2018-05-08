Akufo-Addo says J.B Danquah founded University of Ghana

President Akufo-Addo has said JB Danquah, who was one of the Big Six, is the founder of the University of Ghana.
According to the President, his uncle JB Danquah, inspired the British Colonialists to build the University of Ghana instead of carrying out their initial plan of building a single university in Nigeria for the entire British West Africa.
Speaking at the launch of the Endowment Fund as part of the University's 70th anniversary, Akufo-Addo noted, "it will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this University.”
He asserted, “How felicitous was that decision and how greatly it has contributed to the growth of modern Ghana, it will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this University…. The fact which on the 70th anniversary of the university’s existence should be vividly recalled that all of us are the beneficiaries of his work”.
Akufo-Addo's comments comes a few weeks after he announced the renaming of the University of Professional Studies, Accra to Opoku Ankomah University of Professional Studies in honour of its founder, Nana Opoku Ampomah.
President Akufo-Addo in January 2018 officially renamed the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, after the first President of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).
The President also announced that the Wa Polytechnic will be named after Ghana’s former President, Dr. Hilla Liman.
It is however unclear if the President may be considering renaming the University of Ghana in honour of JB Danquah.
The launch of the UG endowment fund forms part of the University of Ghana’s strategic plan to become a world-class institution by 2024.