Akufo-Addo swears in Deputy Special Prosecutor

President Akufo-Addo on May 29, 2018, swore into office Ghana’s first Deputy Special Prosecutor, Ms Jane Cynthia Naa Korshie Lamptey.
The President charged the Deputy Special Prosecutor to execute her mandate without fear, favour or ill-feeling for any manner of person.
Addressing the Deputy Special Prosecutor, Jane Cynthia Naa Korshie Lamptey in a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House after administering the official oath and the Oath of Secrecy, Akufo-Addo said the task ahead of the Office of the Special Prosecutor is a difficult one, however, both persons chosen to head the office have all it takes to carry out the mandate.
The President assured the Special Prosecutor Martin A.B.K Amidu and his Deputy Special Prosecutor Jane Cynthia Naa Korshie Lamptey of the support of the executive arm of government to ensure that they have all they would need to perform their mandate as provided in the Act that established the office.
The President in his address observed that with the swearing-in of the Dep Special Prosecutor, the path is now cleared for him to present to the Council of State, a list of the persons who will constitute the Governing Board of the Office of Special Prosecutor.
He was hopeful that the process would be fast-tracked in order for him to swear them in office for work to start in earnest.
Jane Cynthia Naa Korshie Lamptey is a lawyer of 30 years’ standing at the Ghana Bar and former acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
In her acceptance speech, she was full of gratitude to the President and the people of Ghana for the confidence reposed in her. She pledged to carry out her duties faithfully and with all honesty.