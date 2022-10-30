Akufo-Addo to address nation on the economy tonight

President Akufo-Addo will today, Sunday, October 30, 2022 address the nation on the current economic situation in the country at 8:00 pm.
The address comes after a three-day crunch Cabinet meeting in the Eastern Region at the Peduase Lodge over among other issues, the depreciation of the cedi, progress on negotiations on an International Monetary Fund, IMF programme and the skyrocketing prices of food and other items.
Ghana is currently facing an economic crisis. Its currency - the cedi - has lost 52% of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of the year and annual inflation has climbed above 37 percent.
The country is also negotiating a $3bn (£2.6bn) bailout with the International Monetary Fund which it hopes will grant it access to the international capital markets.
The president is expected to announce measures the government has adopted to stem the tide on Ghanaians who are reeling under severe economic hardships.
Akufo-Addo in his recent commentary on the economy has admitted that ‘times are tough’ and that the government will be exploring ways and means to bring relief to Ghanaians.
Ahead of the president’s address, Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Offoase Ayirebi, Kojo Opong-Nkrumah has said that Akufo- Addo has taken key decisions aimed at rebooting the economy.
“We've wrapped up a three day cabinet retreat during which President Akufo-Addo has settled on key decisions aimed at responding strongly to the impact of the global economic challenges on Ghana
“This follows a week of interactions with various economic actors and inputs from the IMF negotiations so far. Tomorrow evening we start the exercise of rebooting as the Prez outlines measures. #ResolvingTogether,” Oppong- Nkrumah tweeted.
