Akufo-Addo to address the nation tonight 

President Akufo-Addo will tonight address the nation for the 23rd time on the novel coronavirus pandemic as the country’s cases surges.
He is expected to give updates on what measures his administration is putting in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Meanwhile, Emeritus Professor of University of Ghana, Rev. Prof Ayittey says we need to use hydrogen peroxide to break the Covid-19 chain.
Speaking on Joy FM's 'NewsFile', Prof Ayittey said they have "started investigations into hydrogen peroxide since March and we now have the evidence."
According to him, when you have observational evidence like this, you don't throw them away".
READ ALSO: South African variant of COVID-19 virus confirmed in Ghana – Africa CDC
"The way hydrogen peroxide works is that it breaks down in water and free oxygen molecules which are radical oxygen species and these species would attack the membrane wall of the virus."
He explained that the suggestion is that, if someone has COVID, the person should use hydrogen peroxide and the virus the person will be shedding will be inactivated virus.
Prof Ayittey also stated that we need to use hydrogen peroxide so that we can break the chain
"At the greater risk of being infected, I would say they can use it (hydrogen peroxide) twice a day or at least every evening."
But those who are at risk should use it every day.