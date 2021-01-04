All passengers who test positive for Covid will undergo mandatory isolation - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that there will be mandatory isolation for all persons who test positive for Covid-19 after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport.
The President said irrespective of the status of the person, whether asymptomatic or showing symptoms, the person shall be isolated for seven days.
He said this during his 21st Covid-19 address to the nation on January 3, 2021.
"All arriving passengers who test positive for Covid, asymptomatic or not will undergo mandatory isolation and treatment at a designated health facility or isolation centre and it will be for a period of 7 days at the cost of government"
READ ALSO: Minority calls for suspension of COVID-19 testing at Kotoka Airport
All passengers coming to Ghana by air are required to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test administered by Frontiers Health Care Limited.
This began after the Kotoka International Airport was opened to international traffic on September 1, 2020, after being closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
The test being used has been backed by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) which it says met the requirements of not less than 99.0 percent concordance.
The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate suspension of the COVID-19 testing at Kotoka International Airport.
They want the contract of the Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited in charge of the testing suspended.
The Minority contends that the agreement breaches the procurement laws of the country and lacks transparency.