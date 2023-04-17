All unregistered SIM cards to be deactivated today

The National Communications Authority (NCA) will from today, Monday, April 17, delete all unregistered SIM cards from the database of telecommunication network operators.
SIM cards which have not been re-registered with Ghana cards, will be deactivated.
The NCA last week ordered the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications to ensure that all SIM cards, which have not been re-registered with Ghana cards, in compliance with the March 31, 2023 deadline be removed.
Consequently, all SIM cards registered after the limit of 10 per individual should also be deactivated and removed from all databases.
A statement said, “all SIMs registered after the limit of ten (10) must be removed from SIM registration databases and deactivated, with the same reflected in the Central SIM Register by Monday, 17th April 2023.”
The NCA has stressed that non-compliance with these directives would be in violation of Regulations 1 of the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011.
The Telecom operators are also expected to submit to the NCA the number of SIM cards disconnected.