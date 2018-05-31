8,000 health workers get financial clearance for employment

The Finance Ministry has given financial clearance for over 8,000 health workers to be employed by the Ministry of Health.
In a letter dated 24 May 2018, The Finance Ministry issued a release signed by deputy Health Minister, Abena Osei-Asare noting that the professional health trainees are to be appointed by the Health Ministry.
“The Hon. Minister for Health is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Ministry engage the services of Eight Thousand and Forty-Two (8,042) Professional Health Trainees who completed in 2017 and are to undertake a one (1) year mandatory National Service/Internship,” the letter stated.
The Finance Ministry in the letter directed the effective date of appointing the health workers should not be earlier than 1 April 2018, and also directed that the emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2018 Annual Estimates.
The Ministry of Health have also been urged to speed up processes to put the new employees on the Mechanized Payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment of their salaries.
“The Ministry of Health is however entreated to inform all Human Resource Managers at the various facilities across the country to process the documents of all staff who are granted financial clearance on time to avoid accumulation of salary arrears.”
The financial clearance expires on 31 December 2018.
Meanwhile, hundreds of health workers who are due for posting but had not yet received their postings, on Monday picketed around the premises of the Ministry of Health (MOH), to press home their demand for financial clearance.
The leadership of the jobless nurses accused the government of dragging its feet on the matter despite several positive assurances, thus, their resort to a demonstration to mount more pressure on officialdom.