AMA’s ban on noise making begins today

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly's - AMA ban on drumming and noisemaking begins today May 14, 2018.
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly -AMA has asked all churches, mosques and other religious bodies to desist from making noise as the ban starts today in order to usher in the celebration of the Ga festival, Homowo.
In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah outlined the following guidelines to ensure full compliance with the directive:
1. During the period of the ban, the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques and noise levels be minimized to the barest limits possible.
2. Religious bodies and the Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.
3. The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques, and pubs are banned. Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period.
4. Apart from an identifiable task force which consists of AMA personnel, the Police Service and Representatives from the Traditional Councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.
Boundaries to be affected are:
Northern Boundary: Boundary dividing Accra from the Eastern Region.
Western Boundary: Odukpon Kpehe (Kasoa)
Eastern Boundary: Osu In addition, residents are to note that all villages and towns under the Osu, Ngleshie Alata and Ga Traditional Councils are affected by this ban.
