VIDEO: Some Ghanaians sympathized with Boakye Agyarko over his dismissal

Some residents in Accra have expressed disappointment in the dismissal of the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko
.
President Akufo-Addo on Monday dismissed Mr Boakye Agyarko over his alleged involvement in misleading him to sign the new AMERI deal.
The AMERI deal contract was signed in 2015 under the John Mahama Administration.
Under the old deal, the government of Ghana would gain ownership of all of the power plants after paying $510 million to the Africa Middle East Resources Investment Group LLC (AMERI), over the next five years.
But under revised AMERI deal, Mytilineous Company will now operate the power plants for 15-years, a situation most Ghanaians, especially the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have kicked against.
PrimeNewGhana hit the streets of Accra to speak some Ghanaians on what they make of the dismissal of the Energy Minister and has come through with this.