Amidu's resignation: Akufo-Addo will issue detailed response - Eugene Arhin

The Presidency has issued a statement in response to the resignation letter of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.
The statement signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin said "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken note of the resignation from office of the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin A.B.K Amidu, by letter dated Monday, 16th November 2020.
President Akufo-Addo has also taken due note of the other matters raised by the Special Prosecutor in his letter of resignation, and the presidency will issue a detailed response to them shortly.
The President has directed the Chief of Staff to contact Mr Martin Amidu to resolve all outstanding matters consequent upon his resignation.
President Akufo-Addo thanks Mr Martin Amidu for his service to the country, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.