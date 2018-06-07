Anas exposè: Akufo-Addo urged to declare national prayer day for Ghana

The Deputy Ranking Member for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture has urged President Akufo-Addo, to as a matter of urgency, declare a national day of prayer to enable the nation pray for Ghana after the viewing of the alleged corruption expose by ace Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije who watched the expose at the Accra International Airport (AICC) on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 said, those involved in the expose have wronged the nation and some individuals so it will be prudent for pastors and imams to set aside some days to pray for the nation.
The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region was speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana on what should be done after the showing of the expose by Anas on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and football in Ghana.
Several football officials, including the President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, have been caught in the video on illegalities in football administrations in Ghana.
“The President should declare a national day of prayer so that imams and pastors will preach in churches and mosques that bribery and corruption is not good for the nation”, Dr. Oko Vanderpuije added.
“They [culprits in the video] must ask for forgiveness because they have wronged so many people and we need to ask God to forgive us”, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said.
Dr. Oko Vanderpuije noted that “those who have wrong this country, by virtue of their positions, must be prosecuted. We should let them know that these things are not acceptable in the society”.