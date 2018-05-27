Anas Exposé: I may be easily wooed by a well-endowed lady - Baako

Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has said he has a weakness for curvy ladies and he is likely to fall if lured by any woman who is well endowed.
“I thought you were going to talk about ‘the apple’… You can catch me, maybe, there. It’s true. I have a weakness there. So, it’s possible. … If it’s a woman who comes and is beautiful and has assets, I may fall for it. …And I am being honest. My wife is watching. When I get home there’ll be some few canes”, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako said to Joy FM's News File host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, on Saturday, 26 May 2018, during a debate about entrapment, the method used by the Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in busting wrongdoers in his undercover practice - which Samson Anyenini argues was bound to catch virtually anybody who finds himself in such a trap.
Despite the fact that Kweku Baako’s use of his own weaknesses as an example to reinforced Samson Anyenini’s point about entrapment, the senior journalist nonetheless counter-argued that people with integrity would almost always escape such a trap.
According to Kweku Baako, Anas does not entrap people out of the blue but does it only after receiving consistent reports or complaints of wrongdoing about certain people, which trigger his modus operandi to confirm the reports.
In Anas’ latest exposé, According to reports Kwesi Nyantakyi is believed to be using the name of President Akufo-Addo to defraud some individuals.
“The President of the Republic has had the benefit of viewing aspects of the investigative piece and in this documentary, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi is supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior officials of government to induce supposed potential investors into our country to part with various sums of monies. Deputy Chief of staff told the press on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
It was also revealed in the Anas' video that Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited for $8 million for himself, $5 million for Nana Addo and $3 million for Bawumia.
President Akufo-Addo, after he watched a bit of the yet-to-be-aired exposé, called for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for investigations.
Kwesi Nyantakyi was subsequently arrested, interrogated and later granted bail.